10 injured as train, diesel truck collide near Stellenbosch

Ten people were injured when a diesel truck collided with a Metrorail passenger train near Muldersvlei station outside Stellenbosch on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The truck was attempting to cross the railway line when the incident occurred, Western Cape traffic department spokesperson Daniel Meyer told News24.

He said the truck was not carrying any diesel at the time of the incident and, therefore, posed no combustion risk.

One train carriage was derailed.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said services beyond Kraaifontein station have been terminated in both directions due to the collision. A shuttle service will run between Klapmuts and Wellington to assist stranded passengers.

The extent of injuries incurred by passengers was still unclear.

Local authorities were deployed to the scene for further investigation.

[Source: News24]

