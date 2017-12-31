More than 100 000 drivers tested for alcohol this festive season

Drunk driving has been a core focus for traffic officers patrolling national roads over the festive season, with over 100 000 drivers tested during law enforcement operations.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said more than 924 000 vehicles have been stopped and checked at various roadblocks throughout the country.

“More than 105 000 drivers were tested for alcohol and 2 247 drivers were arrested for having alcohol blood content above the legal limit.”

Zwane said the highest number of arrested drunk drivers were in Gauteng, followed by Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

Zwane said the top five offences, based on written traffic notices issued, were:

Speeding, with 46 029 drivers fined.

Driving without licences, with 15 538 drivers fined.

Driving unlicensed vehicles, with 14 174 drivers fined.

Driving without fastening seatbelts, with 13 554 drivers fined and

Overloading of goods, with 5 388 drivers fined.

Zwane said three taxi drivers were arrested for attempting to bribe traffic officers during this period. He said two of the arrests took place in Limpopo and one was in the Eastern Cape.

Traffic law enforcement officers were gearing up for increased traffic volumes on the roads after the New Year’s Day long weekend.

“Around the clock law enforcement operations are continuing this weekend and will remain in place until the re-opening of schools,” Zwane said.

[Source: News24]

