11 Hermanus land protesters back in court in bid for bail

Eleven people, who face public violence charges related to protests that followed an attempted land claim in Hermanus last month, are to appear in the local Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to apply for bail.

On Tuesday, Menzi Fokazi, Sive Bophani, Qhawe Bawdeza, Fezile Mzimeli, Mncedisi Ntantala, Deyiti Ntshono, Mthuthuzeli Thembani, Asixolele Mandoyi, Fezeka Mjuleni, Xoli Mkhwe and Ntombifikile Njumbu, appeared in court.

However, the court was unable to finalise the application and postponed it to Wednesday.

The State indicated on Tuesday that it intended to oppose bail.

The investigating officer, a Sergeant Zimmerman, testified that he opposed bail due to “the threat of the safety of the community and their property and/or specific persons”.

He told the court some people were threatened with violence, including a police officer who was taken out of his house.

The bail hearing of an additional 27 people, who were also arrested in connection with the land protests, was postponed to April 12.

Protests erupted in Hermanus on March 22. Shops were looted, a satellite police station gutted, a library damaged and a waste centre set alight.

On March 27, Western Cape Human Settlements Minister Bonginkosi Madikizela met community representatives at the municipal offices and acknowledged that there were problems with the housing list.

