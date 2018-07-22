11 trains damaged by CT station fire

Several train carriages caught alight at the Cape Town railway station on Saturday afternoon.

The City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Theo Layne said platform 15 and 16 of the station were affected.

A thick black cloud could be seen billowing between high rise buildings in the city centre.

Layne said four fire engines and two water tankers are currently on scene, however, the fire has not been contained as yet.

The cause of the fire has still not been determined and no injuries have been reported, he said.

Meanwhile, a passenger Robson Chimtengo told News24 that the train was about to take off when the fire started.

“I didn’t see how the fire started but the train was about to leave and then it stopped. That is when we realised there was fire,” Chimtengo said.

“The fire affected two trains because they were next to each other. It was really bad and I was shocked.

“The security at the station managed to escort everyone out of the station,” he said.

