150 properties affected by heavy downpours, gale force winds

At least 150 residential properties have been affected in Thursday evening’s rain and gale force winds. The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has confirmed that flooding has impacted residents of Goodwood, Parow, Ravensmead, Belhar and Bellville South.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said Roofs of homes have been blown off in Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, where a number of properties have also been damaged.

Powell said trees have been uprooted in Parow, Goodwood, Constantia and Belhar.

“Power lines came down in Goodwood, Parow Valley, Langa, Bergvliet, Durbanville and Maitland areas and mudslides have been reported in the Hout Bay area.

“The City’s Recreation and Parks Department is removing uprooted trees across the metropole to ensure roadways are cleared. The roads and storm-water department is unblocking drains,” she stated.

Meanwhile, a tree fell onto a Law Enforcement officers vehicle in Constantia Main Road on Friday morning. The City’s Wayne Dyason said the officer sustained slight head and neck injuries. The officer was hospitalized.

A bus had overturned on the R300 just before Stock Road coming from Belhar in the direction of Mitchells Plain turn-off. Traffic chief Kenny Africa explained that no injuries were reported and no passengers were on board at the time of the accident. Africa said the bus was blown over by strong winds.

The entrance to the 12 Apostles Hotel in Victoria Road, Oudekraal, was flooded by the downpours.

Disaster management officials have been assessing damage in the affected areas.

