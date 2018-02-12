18 Marikana crimes suspects due in court

The trial of 18 suspects linked to crimes in Marikana in 2012 is expected to resume at the Mahikeng High Court sitting in Mogwase outside Rustenburg Monday morning.

They are facing charges of murder, robbery, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition following a violent strike at Marikana in the North West in 2012.

The charges relate to incidents that happened some days before the August 16, 2012 tragedy, when 34 mine workers were killed by the police during a wild cat strike at Lonmin platinum mine operations in Marikana.

Workers were demanding a wage hike from the employer.

It is alleged that the suspects killed two policemen, two Lonmin security officers and several non-striking workers.

However, 19 mine workers were arrested as a result of the killings.

Two of the suspects have died. Only one out of 19 was granted bail

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments