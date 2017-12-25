2 Capetonians bust for being in possession of ‘possible’ uncut diamonds

Two suspects have been arrested for being in possession of six “possible” uncut diamonds in the Cape Town CBD, police said on Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the suspects, who were travelling in a silver Mercedes Benz, had on Saturday disregarded a red traffic light in the CBD which prompted two police officers attached to the Cape Town Cluster to follow the vehicle.

“On the N2, the vehicle was pulled over and searched, which led to the discovery of R74 000 in cash and six uncut stones which are suspected to be diamonds,” Traut said.

He said the two suspects aged 40 and 43, who are from Delft, could not provide a suitable explanation for being in possession of the cash and the stones.

“They were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of uncut diamonds. In addition, they will also be charged with reckless and or negligent driving. They are expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town on Wednesday,” he said.

The circumstances surrounding the stones and the authenticity thereof are under investigation, added Traut.

[Source: news24]

