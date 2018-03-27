2 children killed in Belhar fire

A Belhar family is in shock after a fire claimed the lives of two children in Chestnut way in Belhar. It’s believed a 5 year old boy Ziyaad and one year old girl, Zarah died in the blaze. The baby girl’s mother survived. It’s unclear how the fire started. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service says the fire broke out on the third floor of the block of flats at 14:10pm this afternoon.

“Two children died as a result of fatal burns. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been established as yet. Two fire engines, a water tanker and a Rescue vehicle was dispatched with 14 fire-fighters. The incident was handed over to SAPS for further investigation,” said City fire spokesperson Theo Layne.

Community Worker Samiyah Mohamed from Women for Change says they are trying to assist the family with relief aid.

“We need clothes, food and other basics for the remaining children who are under the supervision of the family. More importantly, we need the community’s duas.”

Anyone willing to donate can call her on 071 524 6471. VOC

