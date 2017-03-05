2 dead, hundreds displaced in fires

Two children died in a fire in an informal dwelling in Tafelsig Mitchell’s Plain in the early hours of Sunday morning. The structure was located at the back of a house at 30 Suurberg Crescent. The City of Cape Town’s fire services said the cause of fire has not been determined.

“The blaze destroyed one formal house and one backyard dwelling. Unfortunately two minor males age 6 and 12 years old died in the incident,” said the City of Cape Town.

Social services trauma councillors are providing counselling to the family.

“Our NGO partner Mustadafin Foundation is providing humanitarian relief. Informal settlement department is also providing assistance to the community.”

At the same time, about 50 informal dwellings were destroyed in a fire in 6th avenue in Kensington on Sunday morning. The city’s Richard Bosman said 200 people have been displaced.

“No deaths or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been established,” he said.

The City’s NGO partner HDI is providing humanitarian relief. Informal settlements, Water and Sanitation and Specialized Services are on scene and assisting with rehabilitation. VOC

