200 000 Palestinians visit Al Aqsa for Jumuah, despite Israeli occupation measures

On the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, 200,000 prayers were held in the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security measures.

Since the early hours of the morning, thousands of Palestinian citizens have been in the city of Jerusalem to pray the second Friday prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According Islamic Waqf sources 200,000 thousands of Muslim worshippers from occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Arab towns across 48 occupied land prayed at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Masses of worshippers made their way to the holy city from the West Bank despite the many restrictions imposed by Israeli police and forces, especially on the entry of young men below the age of 40, many of whom were banned from entering the occupied city by the Israeli forces.

Worshippers had to pass into East Jerusalem via military checkpoints as Israeli police beefed up presence around and in the city amid heightened tensions.

Ramadan fasting month started on May 17 and at least one billion Muslims across the globe began fasting with fasting hours ranging between nine and 19 hours.

[Source: Palestine News Network]

