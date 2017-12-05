22 Palestinians, 3 lawyers, detained by Israeli forces in predawn raids

Israeli forces detained 22 Palestinians, including three lawyers, during predawn raids in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an that 22 Palestinians were detained, without providing the specific locations from where they were arrested.

The army said in a statement that they found a weapon, two bullet-magazines, and a rifle during search raids in the Thannaba village in eastern Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.

In the Nablus district, also in the northern West Bank, locals identified two Palestinains who were arrested as Rashid Zeuheir Lubbadeh and Husni al-Amudi, 28, a former prisoner.

In the central West Bank, locals told Ma’an that Israeli forces detain Ali Hijazi Daana from the Jerusalem district, while, Ahmad Zaid, a Hamas leader in Ramallah who was released by Israeli forces 5 months ago and Ahmad Awadallah, and lawyer Khalid Zabarqa — who is the lawyer of Sheikh Raed Salah, the leader of the northern branch of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Israel — were all detained from the Ramallah district.

Two other lawyers, identified as Firas Sabbah and Iyad Misk were also detained from the Ramallah and Jerusalem district, respectively, in the central West Bank.

In the southern West Bank Bethlehem district, locals told Ma’an that two Palestinians were detained from the town of al-Khader. They were identified as Abd al-Rahman Issa Amr, 19, and Bilal Omar Abu al-Lahm.

Locals in Bethlehem city said that Issa Ayyad al-Hreimi was detained by Israeli forces.According to United Nations documentation, Israeli forces conducted 147 search and arrest operations across the West Bank between November 7 and November 20.

Meanwhile, Addameer recorded 6,198 Palestinians were detained by Israel as of October. The group has estimated that some 40 percent of Palestinian men will be detained by Israel at some point in their lives.

[Source: Maan News]

