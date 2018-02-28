3 Atlantis learners stabbed, suspect flees

Three learners from Atlantis high school were stabbed in a gang related incident at the school on Tuesday. It’s believed two Grade 12 learners and a Grade 11 learner were attacked by another Grade 12 learner. The incident allegedly took place at the same time of a shooting in the community behind the school.

“All three victims were stabbed in the back. Two learners were stabbed thrice and the other learner was stabbed twice,” said WCED spokesperson Jessica Shelver.

The school transported the victims to a nearby hospital and all three victims are in a stable condition. The alleged perpetrator fled the school and did not return to the school today. Disciplinary action will be instituted against the perpetrator. SAPS responded to the scene yesterday and visited the school again today, to address the learners and assess the need for counselling and support.

“Gangsterism is a very serious issue that is plaguing our schools and communities, but it not a fight we can tackle alone. As a department, we are trying to work other departments and spheres of government to tackle this scourge so our leaners can be protected in every possible way,” said Shelver.

Shelver said the WCED was working with other government departments to address the “complex social issues” that give rise to youth entering gangs. She added that parents must take their seriously as it is only through a “whole of society approach” that the department will be able to make progress on gangsterism. VOC

Comments

comments