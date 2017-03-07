Headlines
3 Kuils River girls found

Police have confirmed that three of the five missing girls who were reported missing in Kuils River have been found. Chandre Snyman has been reunited with her family while Nayoca Plato and Robin Leeve are still waiting.  The circumstances surrounding their disappearance is still unknown at this stage.

Earlier today it was reported that five girls from Kuils River had gone missing in the past week in a suspected case of human trafficking.

The five girls were aged between 15 and 19. SAPS spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana has said that police did not suspect any human trafficking.

The Pink Ladies organisation confirmed the girls had been found.  VOC

