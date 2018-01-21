3 months for new Eskom board to appoint key executives

Eskom’s former acting CEO Matshela Koko, now in another senior post, and suspended Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh face dismissal, after government instructed the utility’s new board to immediately remove all executives facing allegations of corruption.

The Presidency specifically names Koko and Singh as being among these executives.

Government has announced a new board for Eskom, to be chaired by Jabu Mabuza, the current Telkom chairperson.

It’s also instructed the new board to appoint a permanent CEO and CFO within three months.

The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed government’s move on Eskom.

The ANC Lekgotla is meeting in Irene Pretoria, and the party says the appointment of a qualified and credible board and the removal of executives implicated in corruption are in line with priorities of the party’s 54th Conference.

Among others, Government has called on all Eskom employees and other stakeholders who may have evidence of wrongdoing to bring this to the attention of law enforcement agencies so that culprits can be brought to book.

[Source: SABC]

