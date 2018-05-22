3 people embrace Islam at VOC Ramadan outreach in Manenberg

It was an emotional start to VOC’s first Ahlan Wa Sahlan outreach for Ramadan 1439 on Sunday, as three people embraced Islam and a nikah was performed at Masjid Manaarul Huda in Manenberg. This year’s AWS initiative has a twist in that VOC has partnered with Discover Islam for a Da’wah programme at each masjid where the outreach will be hosted. Given this component of AWS, a number of non-Muslim residents joined the event to learn about Islam and listen to the Khatam-Al Quran and thikr programme.

There was a sense of excitement and bewilderment, as locals attending the event witnessed the three people taking their Shahadah. One of them was a Manenberg resident named Lionel, who chose the beautiful name Muhammad Laeeq. Then in another beautiful twist, a couple performed their nikah.

The event kicked off with Discover Islam delivering a talk on Islam, followed by Shaykh Abdullah Lackay the imam of at Masjid Manaarul Huda, who encouraged the community especially the youth to make the masjid their second home.

AWS programme coordinator Ebrahim Arnold then facilitated the thikr, in the build up to iftaar. The event was well attended with hundreds of people, mostly women and children.

“In Manenberg, there is usually a lot of doom and gloom. But this was a bright day in the manner in which residents are organising community organisations, youth groups, Haafith schools,” said Arnold.

The initiative first introduced in 2002 has become VOC’s flagship Ramadan outreach project and a means in which the community can interact with the radio station especially through engagement during the mass iftaar.

“We had the distributions of Qurans by the Community Outreach Organisation, followed by the Ottomans soup distribution and food distribution by Gift of the Givers for iftaar. It was overall a highly successful program, that turned out what we intended it to be. We reached out to the poor,” he said.

Sharing iftaar with Manenberg residents was a wonderful sight to see, as everyone enjoyed the first bite and drink at the sound of the athaan. Little children enjoyed the sweet dates and treats, while playing inside the masjid, as their parents are a hearty meal.

The next Ahlan Wa Sahlan program will be at Rahmanieyah Masjid in Steenberg Corner of Sonata and Klavier Streets. Arnold urged the community to take part in the dhikr, which starts after Thuhr, Insha Allah.

To drop off any non-perishable food items or clothing at the masjid, call Maulana Fudhail Jones on 0623233419 or Dawood Walljee (Chairman) on 021 7157289 / 0717823721. Also drop off goods at VOC in Salt River or at Gift of the Givers warehouse at 4 Arbeidsweg, Belthorn Estate.

