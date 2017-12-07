4-year-old Gazan boy succumbs to wounds sustained in 2014 Israeli offensive

Palestinian child from the Gaza Strip died on Wednesday after succumbing to wounds he sustained during the Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2014, when he was just one years old.

Medical sources in Gaza told Ma’an that four-year-old Muhammad Saleh Haddaf was severely injured and left bed ridden after an Israeli airstrike hit his home on August 8, 2014, killing four of his family members and injuring several others.

Haddaf passed away on Wednesday morning. He was from the al-Qarrara town in the Khan Younis district of the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, some 2,147 Palestinians were killed during the 51-day Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2014, including 72 who later succumbed to their wounds.

UN records state that somewhere between 72 to 84 percent of Palestinians that were killed were civilians, hundreds of them children.

[Source; Maan News]

Comments

comments