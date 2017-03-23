Delft to be declared a high risk area

Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant has reassured commuters that officials are working closely with authorities to address the current situation in Delft, as the taxi wars spiral out of control. According to reports, there was more shooting in the area on Wednesday, as a dispute between rival groups continues. Two taxi drivers were gunned down a day apart in separate incidents in Delft and Philippi East last week.

Grant told VOC News he will be placing a notice in the Government Gazette in terms of Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act, in which he hopes to declare the Delft area a high risk area for public transport. Should the area be declared a high risk area, the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) will be empowered to suspend operating licences to close certain ranks and to suspend operations by minibus taxis on identified routes.

“In order to avert such drastic measures, my department has, in the meantime appointed a group of seasoned, independent mediators to bring all parties involved in the conflict in Delft to the table, and to get them to cease hostilities and work towards a peaceful resolution,” he said.

“We thank the SAPS for the increased deployment of officers in the Delft area to monitor and enforce the law, as well as for the swift arrests that followed incidents of criminal activity.”

On Tuesday, about 10 taxis from CATA Nyanga drove past the Delft taxi rank and fired several shots in the direction of the taxi rank in Main Road, Delft. Police then responded and managed to arrest 23 suspects and seize eight taxis. Three suspects were injured in the mayhem possibly self-inflicted. Two legal firearms were also seized. An attempted murder case is being investigated.

“We want to apologise to the many commuters who have had their journey’s disrupted. I can assure you that the steps taken are aimed bringing order and greater safety to their travel arrangements.” VOC

