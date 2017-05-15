SAPS confirms arrest of Suspect for murder of little Courtney Pieters

Following a grueling week long search, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters from Elsies River, Cape Town.

The 40 year old suspect was arrested last night. The little girl’s body was found in a shallow grave in Bofors Circle, Epping Industry over the weekend. This following her disappearance on 4 May, 2017.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk says the suspect was arrested at Saturn Close, Salberau, Elsiesrivier. He is expected to appear in Goodwood Magistrates Court on a charge of murder once he has been charged.

On Sunday, Van Wyk confirmed that an autopsy of Pieters’ body still needs to be completed to determine the cause of death.



