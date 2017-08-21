5 year old rape victim alerts police to suspect

Western Cape police have arrested a 49 year old man in connection with the rape of a five year old girl from Rocklands in Mitchells Plain on Sunday. Residents were alerted to the alleged rape of the girl in the bushes near Kapteinsklip station.

The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement officers attached to the Transport Enforcement Unit were on duty in the area when they were informed of the incident. Upon investigation, the suspect fled the scene.

“The officers took the victim to SAPS in Mitchells Plain where the brave young girl informed the officers she knew the suspect and showed the officers where he lived in Tafelsig Mitchells Plain. SAPS officers then arrested him and in the process also found him in possession of an illegal firearm,” said Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for Law Enforcement.

The suspect is allegedly HIV positive. Dyason confirmed that the victim was taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the man was arrested and once charged, will appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrates’ court.

Mitchell’s Plain CPF spokesperson Abie Isaacs expressed his shock at the incident, saying the CPF would visit the family on Monday. VOC

