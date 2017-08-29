52 dwellings, 127 people affected by Pooke Rd blaze

At least 52 dwellings have been destroyed and 127 residents displaced after a fire in Pooke se Bos informal settlement early Tuesday morning. This according to Disaster Risk Management Centre following an assessment of the informal settlement, which is located in Pooke Road, Rylands. One man is confirmed to have died in the blaze, which broke out after 2am.

The fire was extinguished at 7.30am. Six fire engines, two water tankers, one rescue vehicle and 36 firefighters responded to the incident.

Disaster Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell confirmed that various City services are on site. Solid Waste officials are removing fire debris and Informal Settlements officials will issue fire kits to residents to rebuild dwellings. No emergency sheltering has been activated.

“The Mustadafin Foundation will provide humanitarian relief, hot meals, blankets and food parcels,” Powell stated.

The cause is undetermined at this stage.

