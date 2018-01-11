Islamic Relief cycling for Mali

The situation in the villages of Bladje, Siraman, Komitan and Tamala in Mali is dire, with only a small percentage of the population having access to safe drinking water. The health of thousands of people in these villages – especially children – are at risk because of water-borne diseases.

With this in mind, I and another 21 daring (some would say crazy) friends, from across three continents have taken on a challenge to cycle more than 200km through Andalusia to raise awareness and much-needed funds for an Islamic Relief project that will provide safe drinking water to 4,800 people living in these villages.

By donating to this project, you will be providing so much more than a simple convenience to these communities; you will be contributing towards building their future, and restoring their dignity, with every… precious… drop.

Click below to donate:

Allah says in the Holy Qur’an that ”Whoever assists a good cause becomes a partner therein”. I invite you to become a partner in this noble cause by donating whatever is within your means and sharing it with your friends.

The project will include a solar-powered water-harvesting system, that harnesses the energy of the sun to provide the villages with easy access to clean water – an example how Islamic Relief’s carefully tailored approach to humanitarian development provides sustainable solutions and improves quality of life.

The cycle route promises to be a tough one, but I am fired up to take on the challenge of completing the 200km with your prayers, encouragement, and support. Through your donations, we will ensure that the villages of Bladje, Siraman, Komitan and Tamala will never need to ask for help accessing safe drinking water again – to truly provide them with water for life.

This is how you can help:

1. Click on the link above and donate whatever you can towards this initiative.

2. Donate via EFT, directly to the Islamic Relief South Africa account. (Inbox for banking details)

3. Donate at our office at 396 Imam Haron Road, Lansdowne. (Indicate that you are donating to “Ashraf’s Cycle for Life”)

4. Share this post with your family and friends and please encourage them to donate as well.

Thank you in advance.

Ashraf Kenny

