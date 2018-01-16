8 warders, 35 offenders injured in Pollsmoor attack

Thirty five offenders have sustained injuries after eight warders were attacked at Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred after the warders conducted a search for a cell phone in the E-Section at the facility’s Medium A Correctional Centre. Offenders proceeded to throw boiling water at the warders, who consequently sustained burn wounds.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Pollsmoor’s communication officer, Lewies Davids, explains that the incident occurred after warders received a tip-off about activity within the section, which houses 64 awaiting trial offenders.

“During unlock this morning, officials, arrived at E-Section and upon arrival noted that offenders blocked the unlock mechanism of the grill door. Sensing that offenders are up to something, they retreated and called for more manpower. When they returned to the cell and while trying to unlock the grill door, offenders threw them with boiling water.”

Davids says the Emergency Supporting Team [EST] was then activated and forced the grill door open.

Avoiding being searched by warders, the offenders proceeded to retaliate.

“[The] EST members had to use necessary force to bring the situation under control. A cell phone, believed to be utilized to orchestrate crime outside, was found in the cell and confiscated,” Davids stated.

“…it is alluded that a 28-year-old sentenced male, who is on trial for double murder, was instrumental in instigating offenders to react in this fashion.”

Davids confirmed that the incident has been reported to the Regional Commissioner of the Western Cape.

An investigation is currently underway.

