9 die as three separate CPT fires engulf informal structures

Following months of devastating fires across the Cape, the City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to three separate fires last night, which claimed the lives of nine individuals.

Speaking to VOC News, City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Theo Layne, says that rescue services responded to a fire in an informal structure in Wesbank at approximately 23h00, which resulted in the death of four residents; one adult male, one adult female and two minors.

In a separate incident, in Kosovo Informal settlement near Philippi, a further three victims succumbed to fatal burns.

“One structure was destroyed and one adult male, one adult female and one male sustained fatal burns,” Layne confirmed.

Currently being extinguished, a fire in a third incident in Mandela Park in Hout Bay claimed the lives of at least two individuals, whose gender remains undetermined at this stage. Layne says that the fire destroyed numerous structures.

“We have numerous structures that were destroyed and the fire is not contained as a yet. We have 12 firefighting fire vehicles on the scene with more than 70 fire fighters on the scene.”

“The causes of all three fires are undetermined at this stage. Disaster Risk Management is carrying out an assessment this morning and will determine how best to help all those that were left homeless,” Layne Stated.

Hout Bay Child and Youth Care Centre, James House is requesting assistance in the form of water, clothing, food and blankets as numerous families have thus far lost their homes and belongings in the Mandela Park fire.

Anyone who wishes to donate, can deliver the items to Gatesville Masjid and request to speak to the caretaker, Yusuf.

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments