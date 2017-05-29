9 helicopters for security, safety of pilgrims

The General Command for Security Aviation has started carrying out its plan for the holy month of Ramadan.

Nine helicopters provided with the latest technology and medical equipment are taking part in this year’s Ramadan security and safety mission, said Air Force Maj. Gen. Muhammad Bin Eid Al-Harbi, commander of Security Aviation.

He said the helicopters carry out security and humanitarian tasks and provide logistical support to all government authorities through daily sorties covering the Grand Mosque, the surrounding areas, the roads leading to these areas, and the highways linking Makkah with Jeddah and Madinah.

Security Aviation sends surveillance reports sent by these copters to the Command and Control Center and operation rooms.

Maj. Gen. Al-Harbi said that all helicopters are provided with night vision, thermal system, modern telecommunication technology, first aid and medical equipment to enable them to carry out their tasks in serving the guests of Allah around the clock.

Helicopter pads at King Abdullah Medical City, Al-Noor and Hera hospitals are ready to allow helicopters bring in emergency medical cases.

An inspection tour was carried out to confirm their readiness to receive Security Aviation medical evacuation planes and air ambulances.

