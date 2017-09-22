Aboshaar Brothers jet into Mother City

There was much fanfare and excitement at Cape Town International Airport this afternoon as the famed Aboshaar Brothers arrived in the Mother City for the biggest nasheed event for 2017, sponsored by Al Jeem and Awqaf SA. The brothers, Sayedi Ziad Abo Tareq, Sayedi Baha Udeen Abobahgat and Sayedi Abdulragman Abo Mahmoud were welcomed by a small crowd of fans and nasheed groups this afternoon.

For weeks the South African Students Association of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Manaratul ilm and the MJC have been campaigning the ‘Aboshaar Tour SA’. The Muslim Judicial Council who have been strongly supporting the event will be their first stop for a Media Launch for the main and only event for South Africa on the 26th of September 2017 at 7.30pm at the Cape Town International Convention Centre where 1500 attendees will enjoy a night of remembrance in the company of the Aboshaar Brothers renowned as this centuries leading international munshideen.

Khuddamul Islam one of Cape Towns most popular local nasheed groups is set to feature live on stage with the Aboshaar Brothers. The public caught snippets of their rehearsals for the event but over the next few days they will be in intense practice sessions for a live performance with the Aboshaar Brothers.

At the ticket launch Khuddamul Islam member, Tohaa Hendricks addressed an excited audience.

“This event means a lot to the group who have been following the Aboshaar Brothers for years. To be able to perform side by side is a great honour.”

Maulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, in a planning meeting for the arrival of the brothers, expressed our duty as a community to embrace the visit and to enable a platform where all may part take. The MJC has greatly supported the initiative & the students appealing to the community to support the event.

The main event will also be an opportunity for the community to engage with some of the students currently studying in Egypt as well as their long line of graduates from the Al Azhar University of Egypt.

Friday’s media launch is to gather media partners to the event: Muslim Views, Voice of the Cape Radio & ITV, and, Sponsors: Aljeem the Arabic way & Awqaf SA.

For those still wanting tickets, the venue is almost sold out. Visit The Lounge, Timbuktu Books or Fazlins Islamic Wear for tickets.

For the latest updates on The Aboshaar Tour SA follow:

Facebook: Aboshaar Tour SA

Instagram: aboshaar_tour_sa

Comments

comments