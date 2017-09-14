Aboshaar Brothers in SA to raise funds for SA students in Egypt

By Tasleema Allie

The Al-Azhar University in Cairo is one of the world’s oldest universities. Renowned as one of the world’s most prestigious institutes, it has had students flock from all over the world to study at the feet of the world’s best scholars and experts in the Islamic Sciences. To graduate from the institute is a proud accomplishment for students of deen and their communities. The institute oversees a national network of schools with approximately two million students and is affiliated to over 4000 teaching institutes.

The Al Azhar University was founded in the 970’s in honour of Sayidda Fatima Az Zahra (May Allah be well pleased with her), its teachings centred on the Holy Qur’an and Islamic Sciences. With some of the world’s best scholars of Islam having graduated across the centuries, today it’s matured into being the world’s chief centre of Arabic literature, Islamic Sciences, law and has expanded itself to a broader bouquet of general degrees.

An immense respect towards its scholars finds international referrals being made to the institute for fatwas (edicts) on a variety of societal matters around Islam. South Africa too has across the decades had its ulema graduate from the Al Azhar University and bring back to its community a rich uncapped depth of Islamic knowledge. Many shuyookh ave greatly contributed to the strong moral fibre emanating from our mimbas nationally.

To date the relationship with the university has grown significantly as 75 South African students are currently based in Egypt pursuing studies at the institute. Many of these students have left their families as young as 12 years to pursue Islamic knowledge. Recently, seven students graduated and returned to South Africa along with the first female graduates in many years. It indeed is an exciting period for the local community of Cape Town, who greatly value our local ulema and the many initiatives to maintain Islam in a rather very diverse South Africa.

As we know student life is a humbling period for many and to be a student in a foreign land has its challenges. Though the sacrifice is worth the patience it is wonderful to note that our South African students under the lifetime Presidency of Shaykh Riyaad Fataar Al Azhari has created a little community in Cairo as the South African Students Association of the Arab Republic of Egypt currently under the Presidency of Shaykh Abdullah Gabriels.

The student body is a strong support net in assisting South African students academically, with accommodation, travel, social events and more. It has created a beautiful home away from home where events such as Ramadhan and Eid are celebrated together. The student body has excelled at representing the South African Community at Al Azhar, the African Union Students Union (AUSU), and work closely with the South African embassy based in Egypt. Serving on the Al Azhar Student Parliament and the Southern African Students Union these young ambassadors are making big strides in good relations.

It has recently ventured into creating a proper support base for the South African Students Association in the Arab Republic of Egypts headquarters.

However, they need financial assistance and have embarked on a fundraiser bringing to South Africa the renowned Syrian vocal nasheed srtists, the Aboshaar Brothers for the ‘The Aboshaar Tour SA’. The Muslim Judicial Council & many South Africans have welcomed the event sponsored by one of the student body’s previous Presidents, Shaykh Gasant Pandy, Al Jeem the Arabic way and Awqaf SA with great excitement.

Said to be ‘the Nasheed Event’ for 2017, it will take place on the 26th of September 2017 at 8pm at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Nasheed, an art of poetry has over the past decade been greatly revived in Cape Town. Khuddamul Islam, one of Cape Town’s most popular local nasheed groups is set to feature live on stage with the Aboshaar Brothers.

It will also be an opportunity for the community to engage with some of the previous Presidents of the Student body for the past 50 years, such as: Sh. Hassan Pandy, Sh. Riaad Fataar, Sh. Zaheer Adams, Sh. Zaid Fataar, Sh. Nithaam Karriem, Sh. Imtiyaaz Isaacs , Sh. Zakariya Matiyane, Sh. Ameem Taliep, Sh.Abdullaah Gabriels, and along with this legacy of Presidents the many other students and graduates of the Al Azhar University.

The Aboshaar name has for centuries produced the world’s best Munshideen and in this century the Aboshaar Brothers are a leading international name in the industry.

Amongst the media partners are VOC, Muslim Views and ITV. Patrons have been rushing for tickets and Media partners have been playing the popular tracks soon to be heard live in Cape Town & Johannesburg.

For tickets, contact The Lounge, Timbuktu Books or Fazlins Islamic Wear. Tickets also available at Quicket.co.za

Comments

comments