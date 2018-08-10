Academia Library launches Essay Competition

Cape Town’s youth have been called to harness their creativity and passion in a new essay competition between a local community library and the Western Cape Education Department. 120 schools and 72 000 learners are expected to participate in the competition hosted by the Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library, under the theme of global citizenship. It’s believed this theme is particularly appropriate at a time of heightened social tensions in our country.

It will stimulate thinking about and contribute to building a sense of common humanity, regardless of constructed identities. The theme also connects local concerns to global concerns such as environmental degradation, lack of diversity and social injustice,” said Al Ikhlaas Academia Library chairperson Dr Elias Parker.

The topics on the theme of global citizenship are:

• Challenges for youth in becoming global citizens

• The role of libraries in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

• Enhancing literacy and numeracy in the present age

“We are confident that the WCED, in embracing the above vision is an appropriate partner in our first essay competition on the theme of global citizenship. This partnership converges the library’s core mission of empowerment through knowledge for all with the core activities of teaching and learning of the WCED,” said Dr. P Beets, WCED Chief Director, Curriculum Management and Teacher Development

The prizes in each category are: 1st an iPad, 2nd a mountain bike and 3rd Tickets for two to Robben Island. In addition to exciting prizes for winners, participating schools will also stand a chance of winning a projector and screen and book vouchers worth R3,500.

Academia Library was opened in 2016 but is built on a 35-year legacy of hosting book launches, reviews, exhibitions and forums that promote knowledge production and dissemination through relevant debate and discourse. The essay competition is part of the library’s normal projects and operations.

Writers of the shortlisted essays will be invited to do an oral presentation at a special ceremony on 29 September 2018 at the Academia Auditorium, Islamia College campus. At this ceremony the winners will be announced and prizes awarded.

There are also exciting prizes for the schools that excel in promoting entries: these schools in each category will win a presentation projector with a screen for the English Department.

Competition Instructions

1. The competition is open to all learners in the Western Cape only.

2. Candidates should select only one of the essay topics.

3. Learners must include the following on top of their essays — Full Name, Contact number or email, School & Age category.

4. Essays can either be handwritten or typed in English and must be legible and neat.

5. Planning, content, format, sentence structure, vocabulary, language, punctuation and spelling will

be taken into account.

6. Essays containing plagiarism will be disqualified.

7. Entries must be submitted via the school’s English teacher and emailed for the attention of

Shamila to: librarian@academialibrary.co.za

8. The age groups and respective word counts are: 12 – 14 Yrs (Grades 7-9) – 500 to 650 words.

15 – 18 Yrs (Grades 10-12) – 600 to 800 words.

The closing date for entries is 31 August 2018. Posters with the competition details will be mounted

on school notice boards. Further enquiries may be directed to: Mr A Chotia at 082 348 8837 or librarian@academialibrary.co.za.

Teachers are also requested to direct learners to the competition Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/alikhlaasacademialibrary/

Share this article









1 Share

Comments

comments