How to access your matric results

- On 5 January you can visit the Western Cape Education Department’s website (available from 2pm onwards).
- Go to your high school on 5 January 2018. Results should be available as from 11am (instead of 12pm as originally planned to make it easier for Muslim candidates to attend Friday prayers).
- Send your ID number and exam number via SMS to 35658. Both numbers must have 13 digits to be accepted and there is a once-off cost of R3.00 to register. Once registration is completed, results will be delivered by SMS when they are released.
- Use the USSD service by dialling *120*35658#. After answering multiple questions, enter your ID number. You’ll receive your results per subject after you’ve completed the process. You’ll have the option to opt in or out to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act. USSD rates apply.
- On 6 January names of successful candidates will be published in newspapers. You’ll need to know your exam number, which will be used instead of your name.
Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education, will announce the national results on Thursday, 4 January.
What’s next?
- What are Bachelor’s, Diploma and Certificate passes?
A Bachelor’s Pass means you’ve achieved a minimum of 40% in 5 higher credit subjects, 30% for 2 lower credit subjects and didn’t fail any subjects. You can apply for a degree course at a university or university of technology and may study for a higher certificate, diploma or bachelor’s degree.
A Diploma Pass requires 40% in 4 higher credit subjects, 30% in 3 lower credit subjects, and you may fail 1 subject. With this pass you can enrol for a bridging course at a Further Education and Training (FET) college or a diploma course at a university of technology.
A Certificate Pass requires a 40% pass in your home language, 2 subjects above 40%, 4 subjects above 30% and you may fail 1 subject. This pass allows you to study for a Higher Certificate.
- I was unsuccessful, what do I do now?
If you need support, we provide counselling and support on our toll-free line 0800 45 46 47. You could also consider rewriting your exam. This is known as the supplementary exam. You qualify to rewrite if you’ve failed 2 or more subjects. Visit the WCED website for more information.
- What if I want to have my papers remarked?
To have your paper remarked, you would need to have failed 1 or more subjects in the National Senior Certificate/ABET Level 4 Examinations. However, if you passed, you may qualify after writing a letter of motivation. The WCED provides more guidelines here.
- I want to further my studies, where can I apply?
There are a number of globally recognised and accredited universities, universities of technology and FET colleges in the Western Cape. Depending on the type of pass you achieved, you can apply at the following institutions:
Cape Peninsula University of Technology
University of the Western Cape
University of Cape Town
Stellenbosch University
University of South Africa (Unisa)
College of Cape Town
False Bay College
Northlink College
West Coast College
Boland College
South Cape College
- Where can I get financial assistance for higher education?
There are many private institutions offering financial support. For bursaries offered by the Western Cape Government, you can visit our bursaries page for more information.