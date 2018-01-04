How to access your matric results

Western Cape matrics, the wait for your results is over!

How to get your results​

On 5 January you can visit the Western Cape Education Department’s website (available from 2pm onwards). Go to your high school on 5 January 2018. Results should be available as from 11am (instead of 12pm as originally planned to make it easier for Muslim candidates to attend Friday prayers). Send your ID number and exam number via SMS to 35658. Both numbers must have 13 digits to be accepted and there is a once-off cost of R3.00 to register. Once registration is completed, results will be delivered by SMS when they are released. Use the USSD service by dialling *120*35658#. After answering multiple questions, enter your ID number. You’ll receive your results per subject after you’ve completed the process. You’ll have the option to opt in or out to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act. USSD rates apply. On 6 January names of successful candidates will be published in newspapers. You’ll need to know your exam number, which will be used instead of your name.

Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education, will announce the national results on Thursday, 4 January.

What’s next?

We congratulate all successful matriculants! If you were unsuccessful, however, there are many options you can consider.

Here are some frequently asked questions to help you take the next step, whether you’ve passed or not: