The man accused of murdering 16-year-old Franziska Blöchliger, on Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court admitted to killing her.

Netwerk24 reported that Howard Oliver also admitted to raping her.

Franziska was murdered and raped on March 7, 2016, in the Tokai Forest in Cape Town. She was also robbed of a cellphone, diamond ring and earphones.

This is a developing story.

[Source: news24]

