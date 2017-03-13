Headlines
The Facebook post that has angered social media users.

Activist lays charges over racist facebook post

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee says he hopes police will get to the bottom of the latest racist facebook post.

Abramjee laid criminal charges against Obatala Mcambi at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Saturday for allegedly inciting violence and hatred.

Mcambi posted on his Facebook page that he used his gun to rob and kill Indians and Whites and spread the Aids virus among their children.

Abramjee says authorities need to clamp down of this kind of divisive behaviour.

“We cannot allow space in South Africa for this type of hate speech, or racism or incitement to violence. And it’s time that action is taken. I want the law to come down hard. The suspect must be tracked down, he must be identified, arrested and convicted.”

Mcambi has since deleted the post.

[Source: SABC News]

