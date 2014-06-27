Adila Fortune is the anchor for Morning Expresson Monday – Wednesday 10am – 1pm.

How would you describe your show?

It is mainly focused on lifestyle issues and dealing with issues concerning social ills.

What is your background before joining VOC?

I did Matric and studied Public Relations through INTEC. At the same time, I owned two clothing shops and a furniture store. My primary school was Raghmaneyah Primary.

What brought you to the VOC and what is your vision for the VOC?

My passion for making a differences in and around the Mother City brought me to where I am today. I want to see VOC as not one of the best community radio stations, but the top radio station inshaAllah and with your help, the listeners, that is definitely possible.

What do you love about presenting?

I love communicating with people on all levels, as clichéd as this sounds. I strive to educate, uplift and motivate my listeners – I thank Allah SWT for granting me the wisdom, and the VOC for creating the platform, for me to do just that.

What still inspires you to stay on air?

Oh definitely my listeners. They inspire me daily.



Any memorable interviews or features you have done?

I once interviewed a former gang member and drug addict and his story about the turning point in his life when he became blind was truly moving and memorable.

What does the VOC mean to you?

I am very passionate about the VOC. I love people. Radio is not just a hobby, it is part of my life.

What makes you laugh?

Anything and everything.

What do you like to do when you are not on the radio?

I spend quality time with the family (three children!), I am an avid reader and I absolutely love the outdoors. Oh and I would do almost anything to get the adrenaline pumping!

5 words that best describe you now:

Ambitious, daring, confident, outspoken, just.

I can’t get through the day without:

Chocolates… I’m totally addicted.

Tell us something interesting about yourself?

I dare to be different and I thrive on mammoth, daunting tasks and new challenges. I design my own clothing. I love travelling and meeting new and interesting people.

Which direction would you like your show to take in the future?

I think my show is just perfect the way it is now.

How can we contact you?

adielaf@telkomsa.net

