Afghanistan: Blast in Kabul’s Shia area kills at least seven

At least seven people have been killed and seven others wounded after a suicide attack near a Shia mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, officials said.

“In the explosion seven were martyred and seven were wounded,” Najib Danish, the interior ministry spokesman, wrote on Facebook after the attack on Friday.

According to Nasrat Rahimi, the deputy spokesman for the interior minister, a suicide bomber blew himself up while trying to enter a gathering commemorating the anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, a former leader of the mainly Shia Hazara community. Mazari was killed by the Taliban in 1995.

The local TOLO news broadcaster said the explosion occurred close to Mosalla-e-Mazari area in Kabul’s sixth district.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

[source: Al Jazeera]

Comments

comments