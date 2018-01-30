Africa to work towards self dependence: AU

The African Union Summit in Ethiopia has ended with the Heads of State vowing to work towards the continent’s self dependence and better operation of the Union.

The AU summit has deliberated on peace and security issues with the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Libya topping the agenda.

President Zuma says South Africa will continue to play a key role to assist these countries to have lasting peace.

The summit also discussed a report on African Union reforms presented by Rwanda president Paul Kagame.

Zuma says there were issues that countries did not agree to in the report but he is certain that with time there will be one voice on the reforms.

He has applauded the theme of fighting corruption that the continent has chosen for 2018 and says with concerted effort Africa can get rid of the challenge.

[Source: SABC]

