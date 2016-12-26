Al Quds Foundation to depart with Syria aid container

By Nawaal Adams

As civilians continue to bear the brunt of the Syrian conflict, the Al Quds Foundation has been working tirelessly to assemble a container with much needed aid for the people of Aleppo.

With the icy winter season continuing to overpower Syria, the Al Quds Foundation is encouraging South Africans to donate winter supplies to help fight the blistering snow. Medical supplies are also urgent as most of Syria’s hospitals and clinics have been targets of government airstrikes.

The foundation is appealing for Sadaqah or Zakaat, which will go towards the immediate needs of displaced and injured Syrians. The urgent needs are food, clothes, blankets, diapers, children’s clothing, toys, and stationery.

The container will depart for Syria from the Al Quds Foundation office in Johannesburg on Wednesday 28 December.

National director of the Al Quds Foundation, Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks, urged all South Africans to donate towards the filling of the container.

“We feel we have to reach out to brothers and sisters in Syria. The community needs to be reminded that the Syrian people used to cater for other people from other parts of the world, for example the Palestinian crisis. One of the best structured Palestinian refugee camps I’ve seen has been in Syria,” said Hendricks.

“When we see the massacre in Syria, the killing and butchering of people, we cannot remain quiet. The least we can do is provide some relief to the Syrian people. “

The civilian casualties have risen to an unimaginable amount. Access to basic services is rapidly decreasing. Water and food supplies are scarce. However, the people of Syria still remain resilient and full of strength and courage.

The Al Quds Foundation is an international establishment which successfully administered the Africa1Aid Convoy from Cape Town to Gaza in 2012. They managed to raise an incredible R10 million. The vital goods, medical supplies and volunteer services were all donated to assist with Gaza’s humanitarian challenges, which have compounded as a result of the continued Israeli blockade.

For more information, contact Shakir Baker on 083 3940744 or visit their Facebook page: Al-Quds Foundation SA. VOC

