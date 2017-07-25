Al-Quds Foundation, MJC call for support of al-Aqsa

After a week of deadly protests, in which at least three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces, al-Quds Foundation together with the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has released the dates for the march and pickets in support of the people of Palestine, currently defending al-Aqsa compound. The foundation confirmed July 26, 27 and 28, 2017, as the set dates.

This after the installation of metal detectors at the Lions Gate of al-Aqsa compound, which was followed by the installation of security cameras late last week. Following hours of deliberation, Israeli authorities announced the removal of the metal detectors this week. However, ignoring calls for the removal of all additional security cameras installed after the July 14 attack.

Palestinians are continuing to call for increased protests to ensure that Israeli authorities adhere to their demands, with renowned al-Aqsa official, Shaykh Raed Saleh, affirming the peoples of Palestine’s will to continue in their fight to freely use their mosque.

Shaykh Saleh further criticized Israeli authorities for choosing to install changes to the security of the compound in the “cover of darkness.”

“The picture until this moment is not clear; they are doing it in the middle of night, in the cover of darkness, like bats. God knows what we are going to wake up to the next morning.”

Speaking to VOC News, al-Quds Foundations’ Haji Yoonus Allie says the march in response to Israel’s continued violation of the rights of Palestinians.

Allie urged Capetonians to join the main march, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 26 2017. The march will commence at 11h00 until 13h00, from Keizersgracht Street (corner Muir Street Mosque and Cape Peninsula University of Technology) to the Parliament.

“We want to show our anger towards the Zionist, our anger against the occupation at al-Aqsa and show the world that we are not happy with what is happening there.”

Allie further encouraged supporters for the plight of Palestine to join the pickets scheduled through this week.

“We in the Western Cape, the MJC and the Al-Quds Foundation are embarking on a whole week campaign. Starting the 26th with the march, the 27th from 12h00 to 14h00 we will have a picket at 5 Wale Street and on the 28th we will gather at the same spot after Jumuah from 14h00 to 15h00 to show the world our anger,” Allie stated.

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments