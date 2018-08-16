Al Sharq Youth Network comes to South Africa

After months of anticipation, Al Sharq Youth Network will be launching a hub in Cape Town, South Africa, this August, under the theme Telling our Stories, Building our Legacies. The brainchild of the former director general of al Jazeera, Wadah Khanfar, Al Sharq Youth Network brings together young leaders from around the world to find dynamic solutions to pressing issues facing the world today, in particular geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The network consists of five ‘circles’ that focus on; politics and economics (Horizons), art (Mosaic), media and journalism (Spotlight), science and technology (Innovations) and entrepreneurship and business (Ignite).

With 23 hubs around the world, the launch of the South African hub is hosted in collaboration with the Voice of the Cape Radio, Hashtag Our Stories and Quirky30 as a means to tap into existing youth networks.

Regional coordinator of Al Sharq’s South African Hub, Abdallah Grifat explained that the idea behind Al Sharq Youth Network was born out of a need to find solutions to social, economic and geopolitical concerns currently faced in the MENA region.

Grifat said the founders of the organisation soon realized that in order to find solutions, other parts of the world needed to be included in the broader discussion.

“South Africa is a very important player; South Africa’s political experience in democratization is very important for the MENA region.”

As a Palestinian student living in Cape Town for more than seven years, Grifat noted that youth from Middle Eastern countries can borrow from the process of democratization that South Africa has undergone.

“At the same time, we know that South Africa is a developing state and needs further integration into the international arena.

“Linking the South African youth with youth from around world, like Middle Eastern youth who have made lots of achievements, would benefit South Africa’s society,” he stated.

The network also promises to bring together innovative youth with the aim of sharing experiences and ideas that can be materialized through collaboration.

