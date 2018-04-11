All eyes on Orlando Stadium for Mam’ Winnie’s official memorial service

The official memorial service for the struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is to take place at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.

The government moved the memorial service from Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto to the stadium.

Last week, Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the change was made after the size of the venue and the expected number of attendees were considered.

Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81 after a long illness.

The EFF will also host a memorial in her honour at the Majwemasweu Stadium in Brandfort on Wednesday where she was banished to in 1977.

The house now stands empty and dilapidated.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe apologised to the people of Brandfort because plans to turn the house into a museum have still not materialised.

Midikizela’s official Category 1 funeral will also be held at Orlando Stadium on April 14.

According to the Presidency, a Category 1 funeral “entails elements of military ceremonial honours and is declared, in line with the Presidency’s state, official and provincial official funeral policy, for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president of the Republic of South Africa”.

Madikizela-Mandela was a recipient of the Order of Luthuli in silver for her “excellent contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa”.

