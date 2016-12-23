Alleged killer of Metrorail train driver back in court

Marlon Johnson and his co-accused are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the murder of Metrorail train driver Piet Botha on the Netreg station platform in Bishop Lavis.

Johnson, 22, was formally charged for the murder of 46-year-old Botha.

Botha was killed in July while waiting for a train on the station platform. He had been conducting a training session with a younger driver at Netreg station.

Two suspects allegedly robbed him of his belongings before shooting him at close range.

During his last appearance, Johnson was accompanied by three co-accused, who were making their first appearances. The three were all minors.

Cedric Andrews, accused of illegal possession of a firearm, made a separate appearance. Andrews, 37, was allegedly found with the gun that was used to murder Botha.

[Source: News24]

