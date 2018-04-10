AMA launches water project to assist drought stricken areas

With South Africa in the midst of its worst drought in over a century, Africa Muslims Agency (AMA) has launched Quench SA, an effort to bring water relief to thousands of South Africans who are facing water shortages. On Tuesday, 13 March, the Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Zweli Mkhize has declared the drought crisis across the country a national disaster. The Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape have been hardest hit.

Speaking to VOC News at the launch on Tuesday, AMA said the new project included the provision of water tanks for general water use which serves as a sustainable rainwater harvesting system. Africa Muslims Agency recently conducted site inspections in areas ranging from Belhar, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Kraaifontein to Hout Bay for the installation of the Water Tank Solutions.

AMA has now identified 10 sites in Cape Town where it will be installing the water tank solution.

• Islamic Primary School – Belhar

• Sea View Primary School – Rocklands Mitchells Plain

• Silverstream Primary School – Manenberg

• Al Hidayah School/Masjid – Kraaifontein

• Community Centre/Masjid – Mfuleni

• St Simons Church – Hout Bay

• Community Centre – Delft

Mustadafin Community Centre – Khayelitsha

• Fatima Tu Zahra Ladies School – Phillipi

• Masjid Nur – Parkwood

The cost per Project is R40 000 for the full operation which includes: 5000 Lt Water Tank (for general non – potable water) with rainwater harvesting system, pump kits, pipes, taps, supply of 60 000Lt of water and fully installed in secure needy locations.

“The initial roll out of the Tank systems to the above sites, together with the supply of water and the ability to harvest rain water will ensure a sustainable availability of water for the Community. Furthermore, we will be distributing over 50 000 litres of drinking water across the identified sites Africa Muslims Agency is continuously delivering water to drought stricken Beaufort West. The water is pumped into the city’s reservoir which is then channelled directly to the homes of those in need,” said the AMA’s Iderissa Ebrahim.

Ebrahim has urged Capetonians to support Quench SA.

“At Africa Muslims Agency, our goal is for Quench SA to assist in uplifting the standard of lifeacross the country.”

To donate:

Account Name: AMA Projects Account

Bank Name: Standard Bank

Account Number: 002511134

Branch Code: 005205

SWIFT CODE: SBZAZAJJ

