Amcu vows to end exploitation of mine workers

Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa, says the union has ensured that mine workers will never be exploited by multi national mining corporations.

On Wednesday Mathunjwa addressed thousands of mineworkers and political leaders, gathered at the infamous koppie at Marikana in the North West

The commemoration was in honour of Lonmin mineworkers who were killed on 16th August 2012.

Ten other people were killed in the period preceding the tragedy.

Mathunjwa says: “What AMCU can report without any fear of contradiction is that we were able to dismantle the solid apartheid foundation of which the salaries of a black mine worker were built upon. This foundation was made from inequality, exploitation and cheap labour and the philosophy of profit at all costs.”

“The gains for the new recruits today is that no one will ever again earn less than R10 000 on basic salary when he is employed by this multi national corporations,” says Mathunjwa.

[Source: SABC]

