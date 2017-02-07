American Muslim student gives glimpse into Trumps America

AUDIO: US President Donald Trump’s travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries inflicts “significant harm” on Muslim Americans, over half a dozen groups representing the community have told a court, urging it to dismiss the “unconstitutional” order. Prominent among the groups are Muslim Advocates, American Muslim Health Professionals, Council for the Advancement of Muslim Professionals, Islamic Medical Association of North America, Muslim Urban Professionals, National Arab American Medical Association and Network of Arab-American Professionals.

On Monday, VOC Drivetime spoke to US student of Islam, Abbas Darab, a Madina Institute graduate, to understand how the Trump ban affects Muslims.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/383880">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

