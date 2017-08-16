ANC to discipline MPs who voted against Zuma

The ANC says it will discipline at least three MPs who have publicly admitted that they voted in support of the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The party says its National Working Committee decided at a meeting on Monday that the MPs must face a disciplinary inquiry.

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom and senior ANC MPs Makhosi Khoza and Mondli Gungubele publicly stated before the motion that they would vote with their conscience.

This past weekend, President Jacob Zuma said the ANC’s constitution, specifically the section that dealt with acts of misconduct by members, needed to be applied to the 26 ANC MPs who voted in favour of the motion of no-confidence against him.

Zuma was responding to the ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL) call for the organisation to take disciplinary action against those members.

The ANCYL in the province has accused the 26 ANC MPs of having “sold” the ANC to the highest bidder. The league in the province went on to name some of the ANC MPs whom it accused of having voted in favour of the motion.

Zuma expressed concern that the party’s Disciplinary Committee Chairperson – without naming him – is among those suspected of having colluded with the opposition.

“That’s why I am saying the ANC Constitution must be applied, so that people who have double standards can make way for people who are loyal to the ANC. What we have done is playing with fire. We can’t have comrades who take the ANC for granted, who say I have my own conscience. Please don’t apply your own conscience, but you must have ANC conscience,” said Zuma.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments