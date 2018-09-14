ANC leader in the WC ordered to apologise to SA Jewish Board of Deputies

Former ANC leader in the Western Cape, Marius Fransman, has been ordered by the Human Rights Commission to apologise in writing to the South African Jewish Board of Deputies.

This follows remarks he made on a Cape Town Muslim radio station in which he accused Jewish Board of Deputies of undermining the transformation of the CBD and the Cape Flats and that they lacked loyalty to South Africa. The Commission found his comments violated the dignity of the Jewish community.

Fransman was the Deputy Minister of International Relations in 2013 at the time he made the remarks. Spokesperson for the SA Jewish Board of Deputies, Wendy Kahn, says they tried on several occasions to engage with Fransman before approaching the Commission: “We are very encouraged by the ruling, we feel very strongly that people in high political office have an added responsibility in terms of our constitution to treat fellow South Africans with dignity. We believe this is a very good ruling.” Fransman was however found not guilty of inciting hate speech. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

