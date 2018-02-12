ANC NEC pushes to clinch Zuma deal

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) holds a special meeting on Monday to discuss President Jacob Zuma’s future as Head of State.

This follows behind-the scenes talks led by party leader Cyril Ramaphosa aimed at clinching a final deal to secure Zuma’s voluntary resignation.

Failing that, there have been reports that Monday’s special NEC meeting could endorse a recommendation by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) that President Zuma be recalled.

Meanwhile, the group calling themselves #ZumaMustGoNow say they will go ahead with a march to the Union Buildings and what they call a national shutdown on Monday – if Zuma does not step down.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says however the group must be investigated.

“We have not sanctioned any activity like that… actually, what we have sanctioned is for the regional leadership both in Tshwane in Johannesburg, and in Ekurhuleni, to be able to investigate the conduct of these members – and once it is established that these are members of the ANC in good standing – prefer charges against those. The President of ANC has spoken on all on our behalf.”

[Source: SABC]

