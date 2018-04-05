ANC NEC to visit Winnie’s home

The African National Congress’ (ANC) entire National Executive Committee (NEC) will on Thursday visit late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto to pay their respects.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away on Monday at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. She was 81-years-old.

Scores of dignitaries and prominent personalities on Wednesday visited the home of the anti-Apartheid icon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral to honour the woman who became the face of anti-Apartheid resistance for a period spanning three decades.

Madikizela-Mandela’s home has been transformed into a site of a pilgrimage as hundreds of people continue to visit.

Clad in regalia of various political parties, admirers of the struggle icon burst into struggle songs to celebrate the life and times of a fiery freedom fighter whom many refers to as “The Mother of the Nation”.

Amongst those who came to pay a visit to her home in Soweto, were former President Jacob Zuma, current Deputy President David Mabuza and leaders of various political parties.

Members of the clergy also made their way into the heavily guarded compound which has also become an attraction for foreign tourists.

African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Fakki Mohammat has also joined the members of the diplomatic community in visiting Madikizela-Mandela’s home.

[Source: SABC]

