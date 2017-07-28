ANC post-policy conference Lekgotla kicks off

The African National Congress (ANC)’s three-day lekgotla gets under way on Friday at St George’s Hotel in Irene, outside Pretoria. The party will assess its performance at various levels of government.

Secretary general, Gwede Mantashe says issues pertaining to the economy will be high on the agenda. National executive committee members will discuss how to get the country out of economic trouble.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) is meeting for the first time since its June policy conference.

[Source: ENCA]

