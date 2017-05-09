ANC seeks justice following Coligny teenager’s death

ANC in the North West province says it will assist the family of a teenager allegedly killed by two farmers in Coligny, to have a review of the decision by court to grant Pieter Dorewaard and Philip Schutte bail.

The announcement by the party follows those by civic organisation, Sanco to do the same.

ANC’s provincial Secretary, Dakota Legoete says “What we want to say is that we condemn those particular acts of violence and what we want to bring to the attention of the people of Coligny is that as the ANC we have committed to assist the family to get this matter under review of the two suspects being granted bail legally and resource wise to assist the family, so that justice be brought to this particular small town of Coligny and life gets to normal because it is clear that the judiciary only wanted the funeral to go out and make an adverse decision.”

[Source: SABC]

