The ANC stalwarts say that the party’s leaders and members must be informed that the days of unacceptable behaviour are over and that a starting point and clear message to the country should be the recall of President Jacob Zuma.

The stalwarts on Thursday congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his election as president of ANC and expressed the hope that it will be “a breath of fresh air that we as a nation will gladly breath”.

However‚ they warned that it will not be an easy road given the challenges the movement faces and said they believed there still remained unfinished business.

“We will continue to demand that there is a radical departure from the unacceptable tolerance of corruption that has reached into all parts of our economy.

There can be no place in the ANC‚ government‚ the civil service‚ and the public and private sectors of the economy for those who have been involved in corrupt activities‚ irrespective of their position. Justice must be seen to take its course‚ objectively without fear or favour.

“Real action against corruption has to happen as soon as possible‚ with the urgent appointment of a new head of the National Prosecuting Authority and the depoliticisation of our law enforcement agencies‚” the stalwarts said in a statement on Thursday.

They said the ANC membership and those in elected leadership must be informed that the days of unacceptable behaviour were over.

“A starting point and a clear message to the country‚ needs to be the recall of President Zuma and to let his stated wish to have his day in court become a reality‚” the stalwarts said.

They added that there was “a degree of irony that it is the stalwarts of the ANC who stand up and say the ANC must be dragged kicking into the 21st Century”.

“The elective conference was not the end of a sad period of our history as a country and of the ANC‚ but it could and should be the beginning of the end; if and only if‚ there is an acceptance that there is a necessary and urgent need for an honest reflection of the internal organisation of the ANC and how we can transform into a political party that is relevant in the eyes of the electorate we must be committed to serve.

The signal that this truly is the beginning of the end will be a decisive end to the scourge of corruption‚” the ANC stalwarts concluded.

[Source: Times Live]

