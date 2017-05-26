ANC stalwarts throw down the gauntlet

A group of ANC stalwarts has urged the party’s National Executive Committee to consider recalling President Jacob Zuma as head of government.

The veterans have written to secretary general Gwede Mantashe.

They want the request tabled during the governing party’s NEC meeting, which begins today (Friday).

It’s the first time the group has collectively called for Zuma’s removal.

The stalwarts also want the party’s top brass to remove from government all those who are linked to state capture.

They’re also supporting the call for ANC MPs to vote with their conscience in the proposed no-confidence motion against Zuma.

The veterans say this will demonstrate to South Africans that the ANC remains a leader of society.

[source: ENCA]

