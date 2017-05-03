ANC supports Palestinian hunger strike

Israeli state’s pattern of arbitrary arrests and detention without trial of Palestinians bears the hallmarks of apartheid South Africa. That was according to the African National Congress (ANC), as it affirmed its solidarity with the Freedom and Dignity hunger strike by 1600 Palestinian prisoners in 200 Israeli jails.

The hunger strike entered its second week. The prisoners are on strike to draw attention to the plight of Palestinian political prisoners, many of whom are held in solitary confinement. On Wednesday, South African pro-Palestinian activists staged a solidarity 24 hour hunger strike with Palestinian prisoners.

In a letter addressed to parliamentarians around the world, jailed Palestinian MP Marwan Barghouthi has called the arrest of Palestinian MP’s by Israel ‘an insult to Parliamentarians everywhere…an insult to freedom and justice, and an insult to human rights everywhere.’

“Progressive organizations in South Africa and around the world should be appalled that prisoners are denied their basic human rights, in Israel and everywhere else the world. It is a scathing indictment of the lack of human rights culture prevalent globally that prisoners of conscience are in detention in many parts of the world,” said the ANC’s Edna Molewa.

According to media reports, Israel has imposed general closures in the West Bank to prevent gatherings in support of the prisoners on hunger strike. This denial of the legitimate right to protest should be condemned.

“During apartheid’s darkest days, hunger strikes where often the only means by which political prisoners were able to draw attention to their plight, and countless ANC, SACP UDF cadres embarked on hunger strikes in prison, including on Robben Island.”

“The ANC affirms that the occupation by Israel of Palestinian lands has gone on for far too long. For far too long Palestinians have been denied their right to self-determination,” Molewa continued.

“The ANC knows too well that every attempt will be made to break the morale of the prisoners on hunger strike; and salutes the Palestinian prisoners for their determination and courage.” VOC

